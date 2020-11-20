Advtg.
Hollywood News

J. Balvin, Ricky Martin shine at Latin Grammy Awards 2020

By Glamsham Editorial
J. Balvin, Ricky Martin shine at Latin Grammy Awards 2020
Miami, Nov 20 (IANS) J. Balvin and Ricky Martin are among artistes honoured at the Latin Grammy Awards 2020.

Ricky Martin won Best Pop Vocal Album for “Pausa”, while Best Urban Music Album went to “Colores” by J Balvin.

“Rene” by Residente was Song of the Year while the award for Album of the Year was given to Natalia Lafourcade for “Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. 1”.

The award for Record of the Year went to “Contigo” by Alejandro Sanz, at the ceremony that took place on Thursday.

The 2020 edition of the Latin Grammys also introduced a Best Reggaeton Performance cateogory for the first time. It went to Bad Bunny for “Yo Perreo Sola”.

The ceremony mostly had video acceptances and a limited red carpet, but there were performers who took take the stage.

Balvin performed “Rojo” under a sculpture of two hands coming together, while Karol G. delivered “Tusa”, backed by the all-female band. Anitta gave her own spin to Sergio Mendes’ “Mas Que Nada” from her home city of Rio de Janeiro, followed by her track “Me Gusta”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

