Jennifer Lopez had contemplated break-up with Alex Rodriguez for six months?

Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six month

By Glamsham Bureau
Jennifer Lopez had contemplated break-up with Alex Rodriguez for six months?
Had Jennifer Lopez had contemplated break-up with Alex Rodriguez?
Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six month. The couple recently issued a joint statement saying they were still together, contrary to reports of their break-up.

“She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months. The past few days were upsetting and stressful. She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together,” a close friend of J.Lo, who wants to stay anonymous, told According to people.com.

The source added: “Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person. “They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together

The couple had recently issued a joint statement saying that they are working on certain things in their relationship. Sources have also confirmed that they are still together.

