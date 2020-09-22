Home Hollywood News

Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s mother and astrologer passes away

Jackie Stallone, a famed celebrity astrologer, and mother to Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has passed away at age 98.

By Omkar Padte
Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's mother and astrologer passes away (Pic Courtesy: thenews.com)
Sylvester’s younger brother, Frank Stallone, made the announcement on his Facebook handle on Monday night, saying his mother had died that morning.

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann,” he wrote.

“She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless.”

He further revealed that his mother, whom he described as a “true revolutionary gal” passed away in her sleep.

“She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person.”

“She was born on November 29th, 1921 in Washington DC, she lived through prohibition, the depression, and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20’s 30’s and 40’s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal,” he shared.

“My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life,” he added. “I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.”

Jackie Stallone’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Jackie was also a reality TV star, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK. She has also appeared in the 1980s wrestling show ‘G.L.O.W.: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,’ which was later adapted into the Netflix show of the same name.

Jackie Stallone’s other children include late actress Toni D’Alto and singer and actor Frank Stallone. She is also survived by six grandchildren, and her husband of almost 22 years, Stephen Marcus Levine, a California doctor.

Previous articleMouni Roy: I am getting used to new normal

