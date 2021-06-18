How actor Jacob Tremblay relates to ‘Luca Paguro’

Adv.

Get ready to be transported to the beautiful Italian Riviera with Disney+ Hotstar Premium’s original feature film, Luca. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, this coming-of-age story is about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, endless scooter rides and heartwarming friendships. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret that can sabotage their friendship.

The film features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan amongst others. This 18th June, celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship and life with this fun family entertainer that will surely make your heart melt as you experience a heartwarming friendship, delicious Italian cuisines and the sunny shores of Italy.

Speaking about the young actor Jacob Tremblay, who has voiced the title character Luca Paguro, director Enrico Casarosa said, “There’s an earnestness about Jacob. He’s a master at playing anxious and polite – someone who’s timid and wants to please. He’s an amazing actor.”

Adv.

Speaking about the similarities between Luca’s character and him, actor Jacob Tremblay said, “I can get pretty nervous sometimes. But, like Luca, I’m able to overcome that. I also have an amazing imagination like Luca. I relate to that a lot.”

Luca features the voices of Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Luca is Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film and is directed by Academy Award®️ nominee Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren. Award-winning composer Dan Romer has created the score.