Jada Pinkett Smith speaks on Oscars slapgate

Jada Pinkett Smith wants her husband Will Smith and comic artiste Chris Rock to reconcile after the infamous slapgate incident that happened during the 94th Academy Awards.

The actress-talk show host spoke about the two of them in detail on the June 1 episode of her Facebook series ‘Red Table Talk’, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor previously commented on the situation courtesy of a meme that read: “This is a season for healing. And I’m here for it.”

As per ‘Variety’, Pinkett Smith decided to address the slap on ‘Red Table Talk’ because the episode tackled alopecia. Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage for joking about Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because of her own battle with alopecia.

As quoted by ‘Variety’, Jada opened the episode by saying, “This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Addressing the incident, she further said, “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

The Academy has suspended Smith from its membership for 10 years because of his violent actions at the Oscars. Rock has yet to publicly address the slap in detail outside of making brief jokes about it on his current stand-up tour. Will Smith resigned from the Academy ahead of the suspension announcement.