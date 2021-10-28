Jada Pinkett Smith talks about sex life with Will Smith

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says it’s “hard” to maintain a good sex life with her actor-husband Will Smith, because they are determined to communicate about their needs.

Jada said their desire to talk things through can make it “uncomfortable” when it comes to intimacy, as they both find it hard to properly talk about their wants and needs in the bedroom without feeling awkward, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Speaking during an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’, where she was joined by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and guest star Gwyneth Paltrow, Jada said: “It’s hard. The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old.

“That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know (what you need), especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind’. That’s a huge pitfall.”

- Advertisement -

When Paltrow quipped she feels “crushed” when people can’t read her mind, Jada added: “Crushed! You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same… I really try.

“It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

- Advertisement -

Jada’s comments come after Will recently said he and the ‘Girls Trip’ star give each other “trust and freedom” in their marriage.

–IANS

dc/ksk/