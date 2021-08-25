HomeInternationalNews

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in ‘Oblivion Song’

Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to star in 'Oblivion Song', an adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's graphic novel.

By Glamsham Bureau
Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Oblivion Song'
Jake Gyllenhaal | pic courtesy: instagram
Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to star in ‘Oblivion Song’, an adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s graphic novel. Released by Image Comics in 2018, ‘Oblivion Song’ chronicles Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in ‘Oblivion’, an apocalyptic hellscape in Philadelphia that was lost a decade prior, along with 300,000 of its citizens.

New Republic Pictures announced on Tuesday it had optioned the rights to the story, with plans to turn it into a feature film as published in Variety.

Jake’s production company Nine Stories will produce the film with Riva Marker and Kirkman via his Skybound Entertainment.

Kirkman is best known for co-creating ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Invincible’, in addition to writing Marvel Comics such as ‘Ultimate X-Men’ and ‘Irredeemable Ant-Man’.

Jake will next star in Michael Bay’s action thriller ‘Ambulance’ for Universal, as well as Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Guilty’ for Netflix.

