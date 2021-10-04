James Bond franchise must keep 'progressing', says Rory Kinnear

- Advertisement -

London, Oct 4 (IANS) English actor Rory Kinnear, who plays Bill Tanner in the Bond movies, is not sure who will replace Daniel Craig as 007, but he feels producer Barbara Broccoli has a strong instinct for what fans want to see.

Kinnear told The Independent: “As a franchise it tends to keep changing and progressing. It’s always been white men thus far but I think Barbara (Broccoli, Bond producer) has a very strong instinct for audiences’ appetites. I have no idea what the decision will be.

- Advertisement -

“It’s interesting to see how much people do seem to consider it (the franchise) an important factor in cultural life.”

Kinnear first appeared in the Bond franchise in 2008’s ‘Quantum of Solace’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

The London-born actor still has fond memories of playing Scrabble with Dame Judi Dench on the set of the movie.

He said: “On the first film we went to Panama for eight days, and she worked for about three hours and I worked for about eight minutes. The rest of the time was spent playing Scrabble. But I couldn’t possibly tell you how many times I beat her. I’m too much of a gentleman.”

- Advertisement -

–IANS

dc/ksk/