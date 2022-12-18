James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water gets a thunderous opening

James Cameron does it again! a thunderous opening for Avatar: The Way Of Water stands at a monstrous 1500 cr. worldwide! crosses 100cr GBOC in 2 days in India! Even before the release of the film, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ had already created storm at the Global Box Office with its monstrous advance sales.

With a dedicated 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s latest outing immerses everyone in the visually enchanting magical world created by him and there is no doubt that the film would be No 1 choice of the audience this festive season.

James Cameron’s vision of creating a magnum opus like the Avatar franchise, has been lauded by many of the industry stalwarts as well as audiences.

With phenomenal reviews such as ‘a visual treat’, ‘supersized blockbuster’, ‘most cinematic journey yet’ and positive word of mouth, Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to break many records this weekend.

Avatar: The Way of Water’ is running successfully in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.