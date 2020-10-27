Jamie Foxx mourns death of his sister

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is mourning the demise of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who passed away at the age of 36.

The Oscar winning star took to Instagram to share the sad news about his sister, who was born with Down Syndrome, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive…anyone who knew my sis…knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend Chris Brown a run for his money,” he wrote.

According to reports, Brown first shared news of Dixon’s death over the weekend on social media, but deleted the post.

Talking about Brown, Foxx said he knows “she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on”, adding that the pain he is in is “unbelievable”.

“Deondra you have left a hole in my heart…but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me…I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers,” Foxx added.

He also praised Dixon’s appointment as an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Dixon’s biography on the foundation website states she was born on September 6, 1984, adding that despite her father being confused by her early diagnosis, her family taught her to thrive.

“I know my family loves me. They never set limits and always make me feel I can touch the sky,” she said, adding: “I am special. I feel I was born to dance. I want to be a professional dancer. My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video ‘Blame It.’ I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammys! Lots of kids with Down syndrome never get a chance to shine or chase their dreams.”

–IANS

sug/vnc