Jane Seymour upset over not getting to play 25-year-old on screen

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Jane Seymour was upset when someone played her young version of her character recently.

Seymour was upset about her younger version being enacted by another actress in the series “Glow & Darkness”.

“They told me that only I was going to play myself at 25. But before I even got round to doing it, the day before, without telling me, they found another actress to play me at 25,” Seymour told The Times newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “It’s something I really don’t understand at all because believe it or not, and you can see on Instagram, they don’t even need to do the facial stuff on me. It works just fine. Joan Collins is 87 and she’s supposed to be playing a woman who dies at 40.”

The 69-year-old actress has not gone under the knife because she thinks it turns people into looking like Barbie Dolls.

“I have nothing against it, I think it’s fabulous if that’s what you want to do. And obviously I’m looking around at people my age who look like Barbie dolls,” she said.

The actress is also happy to look older with the help of a wig if a character calls for it.

She said: “I can pass very well for a nice 80 year old or 70 year old or whatever. I am actually going to be 70 in February, but I’m not grey in real life. I’m still a brunette with a little Covid grey coming in.”

–IANS

