ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Jared Leto, on why his film with John Lee Hancock was surprising

Hollywood star Jared Leto says his new film, John Lee Hancock's The Little Things, comes with questions about guilt, innocence, assumptions and identity.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood star Jared Leto says his new film, John Lee Hancock’s The Little Things, comes with questions about guilt, innocence, assumptions and identity.

“I have wanted to work with John Lee for quite some time, he’s such an incredible writer and director. When I first read the script, I really was taken in by the characters and he did a great job of keeping you on the edge of your seat,” Leto said while talking about collaborating with the director.

“The story poses questions not just about guilt or innocence, but assumptions and identity. It was surprising and I think people are going to be shocked by the ending,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the psychological thriller, Denzil Washington is seen as Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon, who gets involved in tracking a serial killer who is terrorising the city of Los Angeles. Rami Malek as L.A. Sheriff Dept. Sergeant Jim Baxter is leading the investigation.

Leto is seen as an inscrutable yet enigmatic appliance delivery man named Albert Sparma.

Talking about his character, Leto said, “Albert Sparma could be a villain, he could be a red herring. He could even be a sort of saviour. He is definitely an outcast who doesn’t really fit into society and probably feels a little under-appreciated, but he is highly intelligent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He sees the world in a different way and the world-the police especially-see him as different, which I liked. He probably gets under the skin of everybody he interacts with, especially the police,” he added.

The film also stars Natalie Morales,Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt. The film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in India on January 29.  –ians/sug/vnc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnna Friel recalls a ‘supernatural experience’
Next articleUS monitoring turbulent market activity after Robinhood fiasco
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto co-star in ‘WeCrashed’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto to essay a married couple in upcoming series, 'WeCrashed'
Read more
News

When Jared Leto’s Oscar trophy had gone missing!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star Jared Leto said he discovered that his Oscar trophy was missing when he moved house in the city.
Read more
News

Denzil Washington on working with Rami Malek, Jared Leto

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star Denzil Washington about working with actors Rami Malek and Jared Leto on film, The Little Things
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kylie Jenner takes Stormi on a family vacation for her 3rd birthday

Kylie Jenner takes Stormi on a family vacation for her 3rd...

Omkar Padte - 0
Kylie Jenner's daughter turns a year older today and naturally the 23-year-old mom is making sure to make her birthday unforgettable.
Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson became an adult in 2020?!

This is Antonio Banderas’ unique birthday gift

Ryan Reynolds with work friend Mark Ruffalo

Ryan Reynolds work friend Mark Ruffalo stays ‘same size’ in anger

Simon Baker with Rebecca Rigg

Simon Baker, Rebecca Rigg announce separation

Anne Hathaway-Jared Leto | WeCrashed

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto co-star in ‘WeCrashed’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021