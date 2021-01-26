ADVERTISEMENT
Jared Leto shares rock climbing pics, fans are loving it

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Jared Leto went mountain climbing and asked his fans if anyone else was in the mood for some time outdoors.

Leto posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the actor is wearing a mask and climbing up on an undisclosed picturesque locale.

“Anyone else in the mood for some time outdoors?” Jared captioned the image.

Fans have clearly loved Leto’s adventure post. The image trended on the photo-sharing website, and has over 266K likes.

The actor recently shared that he enjoyed working with Zack Snyder on the director’s version of Justice League, known as the Snyder cut. He will reprise the role of the Joker in the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Leto had played the Joker in the 2016 release, Suicide Squad. He says he loves the chance to play the part of the DC Comics villain again.

