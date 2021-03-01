ADVERTISEMENT
Jason Bateman shot for Golden Globes at Jennifer Aniston’s house

Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her friend Jason Bateman shot for his virtual Golden Globes appearance from her home

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 1: Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her friend Jason Bateman shot for his virtual Golden Globes appearance from her home. Jennifer shared the news on Instagram story on Monday.

Posting a picture on her social media account, she wrote, “Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him,” Aniston posted to her story, which featured the 52-year-old Bateman sitting with daughters Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9.

“Dad and I made a lil cameo,” Aniston also quipped.

Bateman, who was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, for his role as Martin “Marty” Byrde on “Ozark”, was seen sitting behind a laptop.

LATEST UPDATES

