Advtg.
Hollywood News

Jason Momoa finds yoga the 'hardest thing' he has ever tried

By Glamsham Editorial
Jason Momoa finds yoga the 'hardest thing' he has ever tried 1
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Momoa is always in great shape thanks to his fitness regime. But yoga, he says, is the hardest thing he has ever tried.

The “Aquaman” star recalled how he has been staying active during the past few months amidst the pandemic, and how he tried practicing yoga with his wife Lisa Bonet, reports people.com.

“So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Momoa said in an interview with a magazine.

Advtg.

“I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga,” the 41-year-old joked.

“I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic,” he said.

Momoa said he previously attempted yoga back in 2011, after he had prepared for his role as the powerful Cimmerian warrior in “Conan The Barbarian”.

Advtg.

“I remember one time I was all yoked out for ‘Conan the Barbarian’, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!'” he said.

Talking about the secret to his fit physique, he said: “It’s just genetics. Hawaiians are big people. I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging.”

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJane Seymour upset over not getting to play 25-year-old on screen
Next articleDrew Barrymore: I know what it's like to lose and work for things
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Jason Momoa finds yoga the 'hardest thing' he has ever tried 2

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
Jason Momoa finds yoga the 'hardest thing' he has ever tried 3

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

Jason Momoa finds yoga the 'hardest thing' he has ever tried 4

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

Jason Momoa finds yoga the 'hardest thing' he has ever tried 5

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

Jason Momoa finds yoga the 'hardest thing' he has ever tried 6

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks