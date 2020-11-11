Jason Momoa says he was ‘completely in debt’ after ‘Game of Thrones’ role

Advtg.

Jason Momoa is opening up on the “difficult times” he and his family faced after ‘Game of Thrones.’

The HBO fantasy series which sky-rocketed the careers of Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Maisie Williams, however, didn’t go well for Jason Momoa who faced financial hardship following his brief appearance on the popular show.

In an interview with InStyle, the ‘Aquaman’ star revealed that after his short time on the HBO’s hit show came to an end during the first season in 2011, he and his girlfriend Lisa Bonet had a hard time making ends meet for themselves and their two children.

Advtg.

Momoa, 41, who played Khal Drogo, husband of Daenerys Targaryen, leader of the Dothraki in Season 1, claimed that he spent years “struggling to pay the bills” at his Los Angeles home with wife Lisa Bonet and their children.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” he told InStyle magazine.

“I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Advtg.

This isn’t the first time Jason Momoa has struggled to find work. In the same interview, he confessed that he faced a similar situation after his popular ‘Baywatch Hawaii’ series came to an end in 2001 and he moved to Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t even get an agent for three or four years,” he said.

Luckily, Jason Momoa’s situation improved not too long after he was cast as Aquaman in a string of DC Comics films. The role eventually led Momoa to feature in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ 2017’s ‘Justice League’, and 2018’s ‘Aquaman.’

Advtg.

During the interview, Jason Momoa also spoke about his role as a parent. Having grown up without a father, the actor said, “I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad.”

“And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open,” he added.

“I mean, I’m a warrior, and I will lay it down. But I’m also the first one to say, ‘I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems.'”

On work front, he will be next seen in ‘Dune’ alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The film’s release date has been reportedly pushed back to October 2021.