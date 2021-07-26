Jason Momoa: Oscar Isaac is my new man-crush

Adv.

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa has tagged actor Oscar Issac as his new man crush. The 41-year-old actor also shared that he had a great time working on the upcoming film “Dune” because it had such a great cast, including the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star and his “dream” co-star Javier Bardem, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Momoa said: “To work with Javier on this epic film and also with Josh Brolin—I love Brolin! And Rebecca Ferguson killed it, and Oscar Isaac is my new man-crush. I’m just so pumped for the world to see it.”

Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in the upcoming movie, was particularly thrilled to have so much screen time with actor Timothee Chalamet.

Adv.

“The coolest thing about my character is that he’s the Han Solo—the swashbuckling rebel who stirs the pot. And he’s really close to Timmy’s character,” he told Men’s Journal magazine.

Momoa is happy to be involved in the futuristic saga.

He said: “Bro! Besides ‘Game of Thrones’, just to be in this world—it’s beautiful!”

Adv.

Momoa hasn’t seen the 1984 adaptation of the classic novel made by David Lynch based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name. He chose not to watch it as part of his preparations.

He said: “I grew up with a single mother who raised me on ‘Gone With the Wind’.

“She never let me watch movies with people getting their heads lopped off. My preparation was more about spending time with Denny and spending time in my imagination to find those places in myself where I could play Idaho’s character.”