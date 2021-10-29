- Advertisement -

Actor Jason Momoa has been filming the superhero film ‘Aquaman’ sequel in the UK, but insiders have shared that he is now isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and movie chiefs are hoping to stop any further outbreaks on set with the project running to a tight schedule.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column that “Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule”.

“Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly. They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production.

“Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set,” the source added.

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie is being shot at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire and Jason recently revealed that filming had been a lot more physically demanding than before, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star said: “I’m getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kind of cut it up, and then I’ve got to get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just – getting beat up.

“I just kind of give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an ageing superhero right now.”