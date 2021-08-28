HomeInternationalNews

Jason Statham joins cast of ‘The Bee Keeper’

Actor Jason Statham has joined the cast of the upcoming thriller 'The Bee Keeper' co-produced by Kurt Wimmer and Miramax Studio's Bill Block.

By Glamsham Bureau
Jason Statham | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Jason Statham has joined the cast of the upcoming thriller ‘The Bee Keeper’. According to femalefirst.co.uk, the film will be co-produced by the writer Kurt Wimmer and Miramax Studio’s Bill Block.

While the film’s director hasn’t been locked yet, the production is expected to begin in 2022 in Atlanta and London.

Commenting on the film, Block said: “‘The Bee Keeper’ explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe.”

Source@jasonstatham
