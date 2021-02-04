ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Daniels celebrates Golden Globe nod for ‘The Comey Rule’

Hollywood actor Jeff Daniels says making the 2020 mini series, The Comey Rule, was a big risk, and he is glad that it worked out well.

By Glamsham Editorial
The actor expressed his opinions while celebrating his nomination at the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globes. He is in the race to pick up a trophy in Best Performance by an Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television) category. Daniels competes with Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

“‘The Comey Rule’ wasn’t just a project. It mattered and continues to matter. In an important election year, I knew some people might have said ‘shut up and stay out of politics’, but the reason I couldn’t is simple: I’ve got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history,” Daniels said.

“In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important. Thank you to the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) for this honour… Also, to the cast — half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine,” he added.

In the mini series, Daniels is seen as former FBI Director James Comey. Co-starring Brendan Gleeson as former US President Donald Trump, the two-part series explores the relationship between the two powerful men, and gives the audience a view into the inside world of American power politics. It is based on Comey’s bestselling book “A Higher Loyalty”.

Gleeson, too, is in the race to pick up a Golden Globe, in the Best Supporting Actor (Television) category. His rivals are John Boyega (Small Axe), Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood) and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing).

Celebrating the nod, Gleeson said: “I’m on set in London and just heard the brilliant news. A big shout out to Jeff Daniels — the yin to my yang and the finest scene partner in any Oval Office. A big thanks to Billy Ray, James Comey and all the cast and crew… I’m thrilled and honoured by this recognition.”

The show airs in India on Zee Cafe, and streams on Voot Select.  –ians/sug/vnc

