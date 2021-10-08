Jeffrey Wright praises Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman

- Advertisement -

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who has been cast Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ which has ‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattonson make his debut as the superhero, believes audiences will be impressed by the latter’s take on the character.

Jeffrey told Entertainment Tonight: “Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it’s gonna be pretty bad** I think.”

The ‘Westworld’ actor explained that he and Pattinson forged a bond on set to represent the dynamic between Batman and his ally in the police force, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another.

“I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing.”

Wright has also reprised his role as Felix Leiter in the ‘James Bond’ movie ‘No Time To Die’ and is pleased to appear alongside Daniel Craig in his final film as 007.

He explained: “I am glad to have been on this little journey. This is the third one I have done, was there at the start when Daniel kicked it off, and I have just really enjoyed watching him take on the responsibility of this thing and just kind of grow into it.

“There was a lot of weird stuff being said at the start when he got this role, about how he would do and what would become of the franchise, and he just rocked it.”

Wright has also praised Craig for making the role of 007 “his own” and leaving the long-running franchise in a stronger position than when he first took the part.

He said: “He has just taken it and made it his own, and he has left it in, I think, in a stronger place than it was when he got there, so I am really proud of what he has done, and really proud to have been a part of it, and now to seal it off at the end, is really cool.”