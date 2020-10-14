Jennifer Aniston adopts a new puppy, and its insanely cute

Advtg.

Jennifer Aniston has just added a new member to her family.

The ‘Friends’ star took to Instagram on Sunday, where she introduced the new puppy, who she has called Lord Chesterfield.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our [dog] family … this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately,” Jennifer wrote alongside a video of the adorable white puppy.



“A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

In the clip, the puppy can be seen sleeping with a treat hanging out of its mouth.

“Chesterfield — have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have,” Jennifer Aniston whispers in the video.



The 51-year-old actress adopted the little pooch from a luxury dog hotel and spa, which is also a non-profit organization that rescues dogs and adopts them, reports Mandatory.

Jennifer Aniston already has two pets – Clyde, which is a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pitbull.

Aniston has always expressed her love for all animals publicly. She even admitted during a 2019 interview with People magazine, saying, “If I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would.”



“But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie… because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy,” Jennifer Aniston added.

In another interview with Dogs Monthly, she said “I have some great human friends, of course, but my dog friends are very special. OK, so they don’t text me or buy me flowers, but they do so much more. They pick me up if I need it, they always greet me when I come home and they never complain about anything. I wish I was like that.”