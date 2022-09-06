Jennifer Aniston teases 'something's coming' with shower picture

Actress Jennifer Aniston teased her fans that “something’s coming” with a nude shower picture. The 53-year-old actress, who is known for her long shiny hair, promoted an exciting addition to her LolaVie hair care line. With her back to the camera, she stood naked in the shower as water and shampoo foam streamed down over her body, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘We’re the Millers’ star wrote in the caption: “Something’s coming 9.8.22,” adding a shower emoji.

In the comment section, many praised and gave Jennifer support. “Aww mama, very happy for your achievement with this new step #LolaLove (heart emoji) CONTINUE TO SHINEEE!” one person wrote.

Another penned, “I’m sooooo excited!!!!”

A third said: “The best hair products and our best girl yeahh this team #LolaLove rocks.”

Aniston, who has nearly 41 million followers on Instagram, once resisted social media for so long. Seemingly knowing how to play the social media game, she then set a record for the fastest Instagram account to reach one million followers in 2019.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last December, Jennifer insisted that she understands the power the platforms bring to the entertainment industry, noting the tabloids are out but “now you’ve got social media”.

“It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections,” so said ‘The Morning Show’ star. “So, it’s just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don’t know why there’s such a cruel streak in society.”