Jennifer Garner: My kids like to torture me

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner says that her kids love to make her look goofy

Los Angeles, March 10: Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner says that her kids love to make her look goofy. She spoke about how she makes her kids run, do sit-ups, and, once when tables turned and they made her workout, she couldn’t take it.

“Now that my kids are bigger, they like to torture me. So, they want to make me look silly, which is why we have that in the movie, they want me to be out in the world looking goofy, said Garner, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

“I do something with my kids that I call ‘Coach Mom’ where I just put them in the back yard and I make them do like, twenty jumping jacks and I put on loud music and I make them run wraps around the little yard and I make them do sit ups and hold a plank and you know, just for fun like before bed to get that last zoom out so I do Coach Mom a lot with them and then one year they did Coach Kids and I had to do whatever they said. It was horrible – I almost didn’t survive it!” she added.

The actor has three kids – Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine – with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

