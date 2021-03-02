ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Jennifer Garner: This has been such a bad year for moms

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Garner, who is a mother to three kids, asserts last year's quarantine & lockdown stretch wasn't easy, especially for mothers

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 2: Last year’s quarantine and lockdown stretch wasn’t easy, especially for mothers, asserts Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Garner, who is a mother to three kids.

“This has been such a hard year for moms. We have had to say ‘No, no, no.’ We’ve had to watch our kids be home, miss out on things. It is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids miss something they have looked forward to or just how hard it has been to see them isolated and on Zoom every day,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The actress will be seen opposite actor Edgar Ramirez in the upcoming film, Yes Day, and Garner feels that the film, which is about parents letting their kids do what they want instead of saying a no, will be “a breath of fresh air”.

Jennifer Garner had post a video and captioned, “After the ultimate year of “no”- it’s time for a big, juicy day of “Yes!” Inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and @tlichtenheld’s beautiful children’s book, join me for an International Yes Day on March 12th. Which happens, coincidentally, to be the day our film YES DAY becomes available on @netflixfilm. 😉🤗 Coming soon to a screen near your couch. #YESDAYChallenge”

“This is a wish-fulfillment day of yes, and it is just so fun to watch moms watch the movie,” she added.

Garner has three kids – daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9 – with ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.

