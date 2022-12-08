scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Jennifer Lawrence dissed for claiming there's no female action film lead before her

By Glamsham Bureau
Jennifer Lawrence dissed for claiming there's no female action film lead before her
Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has been widely criticised after claiming that there’s no female action movie lead before her. Speaking with actress Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors on Actors about female action heroes, she said: “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games’, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work – because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”

She added: “And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.”

Many quickly disagreed with Lawrence as Franklin Leonard, founder of The Blacklist, said on Twitter in response to the interview: “It is untrue that no one had ever put a woman in an action movie before Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Hunger Games’.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
Previous article
'Monarch' cancelled after one season
Next article
Priyanka Chopra received equal pay just once in her 20-year career
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai

Nora Fatehi

Ananya Panday

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US