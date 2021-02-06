ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Jennifer Lawrence injured on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured by a shard of glass while shooting her new film

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured by a shard of glass while shooting her new film, Don’t Look Up.

The actress was shooting a scene with co-star Timothee Chalamet when the accident happened on the Boston set of the Adam McKay comedy, following a controlled explosion. The piece of glass cut Lawrence’s eyelid and left her bleeding.

After the incident, shoot was temporarily suspended, but Lawrence is expected to return to the set on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t Look Up stars Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as low-level scientists who, after finding out that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months’ time, go on a media tour to try and warn the world, only to find an unbelieving audience.

Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Cate Blanchett also star in the Netflix film.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Salman Khan loses his cool over Rakhi's antics (lead)
Next articleChristina Anstead responds to people calling her ‘skinny’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Dialogues

The Girl On The Train Dialogues: Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari in a murder mystery Netflix film

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The dialogues of the psychological thriller are very interesting and give us goosebumps. Check out The Girl On The Train Dialogues below:
Read more
News

The Indian OTT war: What’s good, what’s not

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have competition. Even as these established players expand their presence in the Indian market through innovations in content...
Read more
News

Arha Mahajan to live Radhika Apte’s childhood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After Kajol, child star Arha Mahajan will be seen playing the young Radhika Apte in the upcoming web series, 'OK Computer'
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Marilyn Manson picture credit instagram

Marilyn Manson hurled anti-semitic abuse: Evan Rachel Wood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Even Rachel Woods has come up with fresh allegations against musician and ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson. She claims he had used anti-semitic language. In an...
Milla Jovovich chose dual blades in Monster Hunter

Why Milla Jovovich chose dual blades as weapon in ‘Monster Hunter’?

Gwen Stephani reacts with humour to trolls for failing

The Sound of Music fame Captain Von Trapp actor Christopher Plummer

The Sound of Music fame Captain Von Trapp actor Christopher Plummer...

Lizzo talks to her belly!

Marilyn Manson had a 'Rape Room', claims Phoebe Bridgers

Marilyn Manson had a ‘Rape Room’, claims Phoebe Bridgers

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021