Jennifer Lawrence’s family-owned summer camp destroyed by horrible fire

A summer camp run by the family of Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has been destroyed by fire. Camp Hi-Ho as the property is known, is located in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire,” Camp Hi-Ho announced in a post on its Facebook page, according to a report in US Weekly on Monday.

“We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes.”

“We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us,” the post added.

“God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer,” the statement concluded.

According to TMZ, the camp is owned by Jennifer’s brother Blaine, who has reportedly asked for donations to get the camp functional by summer 2021. Blaine said several parts of the camp have not been affected by the fire, including an outdoor sports court, archery range, tree fort, pet barn, the lake area and the riding trails.  –ians/vnc/vnc

