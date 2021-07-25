Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make relationship official!

Adv.

Finally putting all rumours to rest, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez on her birthday has made her relationship with Hollywood star Ben Affleck official on social media.

Lopez posted a set of pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Sunday. In one image, Lopez and Affleck can be seen passionately locking lips.

“52…what it do…” she captioned the images, which currently has 5.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Even at 52, Lopez looks every inch gorgeous in her latest photographs. She is seen flaunting her perfect hourglass body in a red and yellow tiny bikini paired with a yellow cover up and a straw hat.

Lopez had a relationship with Affleck from mid-2002 to early 2004, after meeting on the set of ‘Gigli’ in late 2001. They had split in 2004.