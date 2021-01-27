Jennifer Lopez denies using botox: ‘Don’t call me a liar’

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez has once again lashed out at fans alleging she had undergone botox treatment.

It all started earlier this month when the 51-year-old diva shared a video of herself showing off her radian skin when a fan commented on it writing: “You definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

This prompted a reply from the ‘Hustlers’ star who refuted the fan’s claims of her getting botox.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram comment

“LOL that’s just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin,'” she commented at the time.

“And here is another JLo Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind, and uplifting of others, don’t spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!”

In a rencent interview with People, Jennifer Lopez has again denied claims of using facial injections saying that she doesn’t judge anyone who gets Botox.

“I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine!” she said. “But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works.”

She further went on to plead with people to stop calling her a liar, “No, I’m telling you what I do that works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life.”

“If I had, I would say: ‘Yeah, you’re right,’ but I don’t want people going: ‘Stop lying, you’re doing this, you’re doing that,’ when that’s just not true,” Jennifer Lopez continued.

When asked about her decision to respond to the fan’s comment, the singer explained that she wanted to set the record straight in a “loving way”.

“I just felt it had to be set straight, but in a loving way,” she said. “And one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women. I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down.”

During an interview with Elle in December 2020, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was first offered Botox injections when she was 23.

“I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. And she said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox,” she recalled.

She continued saying “I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriends like, “Yeah, you should start it. I do that.” I was like, no, thank you.”

“And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.”