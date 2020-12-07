Jennifer Lopez cuddles with her adorable twins in rare family snap

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez has delighted her fans with a rare glimpse at her 12-year-old twins.

The 51-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Saturday, where she shared an adorable snap of her twins, Emme and Max, sitting on her lap while relaxing in their home in New York.

“I love that they still want to sit on mama’s lap! Happy Saturday… #Coconuts,” Jennifer Lopez captioned the adorable photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twins, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, have appeared several times on their famous mom’s social media. They even featured in her family-inspired Coach campaign, reports Harpers Bazaar.

The ‘Husters’ actress looked gorgeous in a comfy-looking white robe while posing with minimal makeup in front of the camera.

On the very same day, Jennifer Lopez featured in another Instagram post that was shared by her fiance Alex Rodriguez where she can be seen relaxing in her bed while gazing on her laptop, per Dailymail.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the caption for the post, the former New York Yankees star treated fans with a multiple-choice question asking what his wife was doing exactly at the time.

Is @jlo… A. Ordering takeout, B. Working on @jlobeauty, C. Watching Netflix Guess below,” he wrote.

Last week, Jennifer Lopez sent the Internet into a frenzy after she reportedly shared the cover of her next album ‘In the morning’ in which she appears completely nude.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning. Single drops Friday,” she captioned the cheeky post.