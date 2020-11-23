Jennifer Lopez, Maluma stun fans with steamy 2020 American Music Awards performance

Advtg.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma stunned fans with their sexy performance at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 51-year-old singer teamed up with Maluma, 26, as they performed their recent collaborative singles together for the first time live at the AMAs.

The pair, who will be sharing screen space together in their upcoming film ‘Marry Me,’ kicked off their performance with a steamy rendition of their two new singles — ‘Pa’ Ti’ and ‘Lonely’ – from their upcoming movie’s soundtrack.

Jennifer Lopez shared a series of sexy moments as she hit the stage with a ‘Cell Block Tango’ vibe, rocking a skin-tight transparent bodysuit. Maluma later joined her

for a sultry dance as the pair sang across an interrogation table. Lopez then took over once more and joined other dancers onstage for a final dance, reports Rolling Stone.

The 2020 AMAs performance offered fans their first exclusive look at the much-awaited full-length album Jennifer Lopez and Maluma worked on for the upcoming romantic comedy, due out in February 2021.

JLo took to Instagram, where she shared a short clip of her performance at the American Music Awards, captioning it: “We… broke… it… DOWN! Thanks to @maluma and everyone involved that help make tonight’s @amas performance so great !!!! #PaTiLonely @MarryMeMovie #NuyoricanProductions @egt239 @nappytabs @parrisgoebel”

She also shared a series of snaps from the shows red carpet.

“@AMAs vibe check. Let’s goooo! @maluma #PaTiLonely @chrisappleton1 @maryphillips @robzangardi @marielhaenn @tombachik @balmain @luminousdiamonds,” she wrote.

Jennifer Lopez has previously hit the stage in 2018 to perform her hit single ‘Limitless’.