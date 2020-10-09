Advtg.
Home Hollywood News

Jensen Ackles, wife Danneel start new production company

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actor Jensen Ackles and his wife, actress Danneel Ackles, have launched a production company.

Called Chaos Machine Productions, the Ackles’ banner has signed up former DC creative executive Renee Reiff as head of development.

They have signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, under which the star couple’s company will develop original television programming for broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming services, reports variety.com.

Advtg.

“Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry. Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as a producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team,” Jensen said.

The actor has played Dean, one of the lead characters, in the popular show “Supernatural” since 2005. Danneel was also seen in “Supernatural” as Sister Jo, or the angel Anael.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleChandan Roy Sanyal on working in the Irrfan-Aishwarya in Jazbaa
Next articleRishina Kandhari: Promoting better mental health is important

Related Articles

News

Misha Collins posts emotional snap of ‘Supernatural’ co-star Jensen Ackles

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Jensen Ackles' on-screen "family business" involving "saving people, hunting things" is about to end in the widely popular American show "Supernatural". He is having a "hard time" keeping it together, quipped his co-star and friend Misha Collins.
Read more
News

Why did Jensen Ackles stop doing movies?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Jensen Ackles says he stopped doing movies in between his hit show "Supernatural" to focus on his family. Credited as the longest-running sci-fi genre show, "Supernatural" is all about the supernatural and paranormal.
Read more
News

Jensen Ackles all set to direct ‘Supernatural’ Season 15

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Jensen Ackles has been behind the camera a handful number of times to direct episodes of "Supernatural". The actor has started preparing for his job as a director again for the long-running American show that is getting ready to wrap up soon.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Jensen Ackles, wife Danneel start new production company 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
Jensen Ackles, wife Danneel start new production company 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks