Hollywood News

Jeremy Edwards unhappy with comeback

Jeremy Edwards was looking for a big comeback post Covid, but it isn't happening

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Jeremy Edwards was looking for a big comeback post Covid, but it isn’t happening just yet.

Edwards says his return as Kurt Benson on the show Hollyoaks was supposed to be a big affair but ended up a disappointment.

“I was supposed to be back for much longer, then Covid struck. It would have been better to leave it alone because it wasn’t one thing or the other, they didn’t know where they were going with it,” the actor said on the podcast “Soap From The Box”.

“I was prepared to go for six months to a year but doing three months then not knowing my future? The fact is, Kurt’s alive, he can come back and they’ve said they want me back in future. But I’ve said, ‘Nah’,” Edwards added, according to thesun.co.uk.

