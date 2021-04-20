Jessica Biel’s life with two kids is ‘a wild, wild ride’

Adv.

Jessica Biel admits that life has changed after she was blessed with her second baby. Calling it a “wild, wild ride”, she says two children are a lot of work. “A very wise friend of mine said, ‘One is a lot. And two is a thousand. That’s exactly the way it feels. You’re like, man-on-man defense, one person’s here, one person’s over there. It is a wild, wild ride,” she said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress has two kids – Silas, six, and Phineas, 10 months – with her pop star husband Justin Timberlake.

The couple is currently sleep-training the little one.

“It’s so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That’s the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job. We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn’t bear the thought. Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re going to be fine. You’re going to make it. You’ll be okay’,” she says.