Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome their first child

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have become first-time parents.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner and his fiance, actor Rooney Mara, reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy named River in August.

The pair named their son after Joaquin Phoenix’s late older brother, actor River Phoenix, who died in 1993 at the age of 23 of a drug overdose.

According to US magazine, Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky shared the happy news during a Q&A following a screening at the Zurich Film Festival Sunday of his documentary Gunda, which is executive produced by Phoenix.

“He just got a baby, by the way, his name was…a beautiful son named River, so he cannot promote it now,” Kossakovsky said when asked about the ‘Joker’ actor.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix hit headlines in May after fans began speculating that the stars were expecting their first child, and on Sunday it was confirmed they had quietly welcomed a son in August.

None of the actors have confirmed the news publicly. The couple had previously refused to comment on the pregnancy as they keep their lives private.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara first met on the sets of ‘Mary Magdalene’, in which Mara played the titular role alongside Phoenix as Jesus.

They reportedly began dating soon after and made their red carpet debut at the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2017. The duo got engaged last year in July.