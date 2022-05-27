Jodie Foster to star in her first big TV role as adult in 'True Detective 4'

- Advertisement -

The fourth instalment of the anthology crime-drama series ‘True Detective’ will see Jodie Foster in her first major television role as an adult, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ star, who will also executive produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers, which comes from writer and director Issa Lopez and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, executive producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write.

The series is centres around Detectives Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

The actor, who was 12 when she starred in ‘Taxi Driver’, has featured in series such as ‘Gunsmoke’, ‘My Three Sons’ and ABC’s TV spinoff of ‘Paper Moon’ as a child, but has not had a starring role on the small screen since 1975.

She has, however, lent her voice to series such as ‘Frasier’, ‘The X-Files’ and ‘The Simpsons’ and has directed episodes of television such as ‘Orange Is The New Black’, ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Tales From The Loop’.

‘True Detective’, which was created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, ran for three seasons between 2014 and 2019.

The third season aired on HBO in 2019 and starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, set in the Ozarks. It was the follow up to 2015’s Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn-fronted series and the first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Executive producers include Lopez, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto along with Anonymous Content.