Joel Kinnaman roped in ‘In Treatment’ reboot

Joel Kinnaman has been roped in for the upcoming reboot of the re-imagined series, 'In Treatment', which will bring a diverse trio of patients in session

Joel Kinnaman
Joel Kinnaman (Photo: Twitter/@joelkinnaman)
Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman has been roped in for the upcoming reboot of the series, In Treatment. 

The reimagined series will bring a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant Dr. Brooke Taylor (played by Uzo Aduba), who is wrestling with her own issues.

Kinnaman will star as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend, He will bring further complication to Brooke’s personal life, reports variety.com.

Along with Kinnaman and Aduba, the series also stars Anthony Ramos, Liza Colon-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell.

The series is currently in production, but no release date has been set.

Kinnaman was most recently seen in Brothers By Blood and in season two of For All Mankind. He is known for starring in The Killing, the first season of Altered Carbon, House Of Cards and the series adaptation of Hanna.  –ians/sug/vnc

