John Boyega wants period drama role

Actor John Boyega, known for his performances in films such as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “Pacific Rim 2” and “Detroita, is keen to feature in a period drama after watching the hit series “Bridgerton”.

He feels that he has “a future” in period pieces, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I think it might not be that show, but I think I definitely have a future in wearing high boots and hats, and speaking more of a pronounced pronunciation. That is definitely in my future,” Boyega told Entertainment Tonight.

The 29-year-old actor shared that he has the necessary horse riding skills after learning how to do so for his role as Finn in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

“I am a horse rider too so, c’mon man, specifically for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ because those horses that we rode at the end, we needed to learn. So, you know, some horse riding, a little bit of charm, c’mon!” he said.

Boyega stars in the new movie “Naked Singularity” as a disillusioned lawyer who teams up with a criminal to pull off a daring drug heist.

He said: “I wanted to play a guy that represented the bridge between the working man and the system in itself, and somebody that actually continues to see people that basically get sent into the meat grinder.”

The actor added: “And that for me really intrigued me. Somebody that’s in that system, especially this job specifically as a public defender, and then deciding, ‘You know what? The justice system doesn’t work for me.’ In fact, then believes in the notion that perhaps the justice system is wrong entirely and that’s something that made me go, ‘Oh, this is interesting.'”