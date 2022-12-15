John Krasinski unbuckled, thrown off chopper for 'Jack Ryan 3' action sequence

John Krasinski, who is known for playing Jim Halpert in “The Office”, will be seen performing a daredevil stunt in the upcoming third season of “Jack Ryan”. He was unbuckled and thrown off a helicopter in one of the action sequences.

About this, the actor said: “We were performing an air-water stunt where everyone on the helicopter that day was a Navy SEAL. During the shoot, one of our buddies, Kevin Kent, said, ‘it would be a lot cooler if you did the stunt’. I said, ‘What would that look like?’ And he said, ‘It’d look like me unbuckling you and throwing you out of this helicopter’.”

He further recollected as he said: “And he did, right then and there. Whenever we can, whenever it feels safe (we do the stunts). I think you do get that little kid instinct of, ‘I can do that, we can try that!” It’s one of those things that can be really exciting but also get you into trouble.”

Season 3 will see Krasinski as the iconic CIA agent. The action-thriller series is ready to take the audience on a high-stakes ride as Jack Ryan tries to stop another worldwide crisis while he gets falsely implicated while on a mission and now, he is forced to be on the run from his own government.

About the huge gap between season two and season three, John said: “This season in particular, we had the fans in mind because we knew that the time between season two and three would be so huge. This had to be a season that was worth waiting for.

“We knew what we wanted to do with the characters and tried to pay homage to the Tom Clancy books. We wanted to walk off into the sunset, like in the final chapter similar to how these characters were in the book.”

“Jack Ryan” has been co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay. The series is set to start streaming on Prime Video from December 21.