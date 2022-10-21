John Stamos rejected Ryan Murphy's offer to play bisexual hooker

Actor John Stamos, who is best known for starring as Jesse Katsopolis in ‘Full House’ nearly portrayed a hooker. He revealed he once had a lunch meeting with ‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy to discuss the potential of playing a prostitute who helps to “work on” a couple’s marriage.

“I remember going to lunch with him at The Ivy and we order, and I said: ‘So what’s the show?’ And he’s like, ‘Well…’ And this was again, like now if he offered me the show, I’d do it in two seconds. But it was like, ‘Okay, you play a male hooker and you fix the, you sleep with the husband, sleep with the wife, and you kinda work on their marriage,'” he said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, the former “General Hospital” star went on to explain that he soon realised he was not interested in the idea as soon as their appetisers had arrived and Ryan had jokingly compared the potential show – which never came to fruition – to ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

Speaking on ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast’, he said: “And then he said, ‘And plus you have a really cute black guy and there’s a cute blonde guy. You’re like ‘Charlie’s Angels’, but you’re hookers. ‘Charlie’s Hookers’. And then the appetizer just sat down, you know, got sit. I was like, ‘Oh God, I gotta sit another hour with this guy with Charlie’s Hookers.’ I should have done it though!”

Meanwhile, Stamos starred alongside late comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65 after accidentally hitting his head, on the ABC show and recently mused about how much he longs to see his former co-star again.

He said: “When he went, you know, like the tsunami of love that this guy received blew all of us away. It was the only time I’ve ever been jealous of him ’cause it was like, wow. But the bummer was, he didn’t know. I don’t think he knew how loved he was. And I wish that you could sort of bring him back and sit him down and … you know, read everything.”