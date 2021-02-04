John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta recreats iconic ‘Grease’ dance in new Super Bowl commercial

ADVERTISEMENT

John Travolta just showed off his dance moves in the latest ‘Grease’ inspired Super Bowl commercial.

The 66-year-old actor flawlessly recreated the iconic dance scene from the 1978 musical film along with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

In the 45-second advert, the Hollywood star showed off his famous dancing skills alongside his 20-year-old daughter filling in for his original co-star Olivia Newton-John, per NME.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father-daughter duo also looked colour coordinated with both donning black jackets. John Travolta looked dapper wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, while Ella opted for a green floral dress and black sneakers.

The Super Bowl commercial for Scotts & Miracle-Gro shows Ella teaching the two-time Oscar nominee how to use the camera on his phone before they start dancing together while Surfaces‘ song “Sunday Best” plays in the background, per JustJared.

Speaking about the opportunity to perform alongside his daughter in the forthcoming advert, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star said “Super Bowl for me is a major yearly celebration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Scotts Miracle-Gro asked me to do an ad for the Super Bowl with my daughter I was thrilled, especially since we were asked to dance together.”

John Travolta further continued, “We had a blast honoring the backyard along with all of these wonderful people, in our ‘Sunday Best’ for Super Bowl Sunday.”

Ella went on to add, “Each year I always look forward to watching the Super Bowl and all of the great commercials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Scotts Miracle-Gro offered my dad and I this opportunity, I was overjoyed to share this amazing experience — not to mention dance together!”

“We are so excited to pay homage to the backyard along with all of these incredible people and are ‘feeling good’ spending time outside on this Super Bowl Sunday,” she noted.

Apart from John Travolta and his daughter, the star-studded commercial also features appearances from Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker, Emma Lovewell, Kyle Busch, and Carl Weathers among others, reports Justjared.

According to the publication, the ad is set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 7th.