John Travolta pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Benjamin

John Travolta is celebrating his son Benjamin’s 10th birthday.

The 66-year-old actor paid an adorable tribute to his youngest child by sharing a rare photo of himself with his growing boy.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood icon posted a sweet photo of himself hugging his now 10-year-old son, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston.

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!” John Travolta wrote alongside the snap.

The father-son duo were all smiles as John tightly wrapped his arms around the birthday boy who was sitting on his lap.

John Travolta’s eldest daughter Ella Bleu Travolta also shared her own birthday tribute to her brother on her Instagram, posting a photo of the birthday boy sitting in a boat.

“Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life,” she wrote. “Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back.”

Ben’s birthday comes months after his mother Kelly Preston reportedly passed away at the age of 57, after battling breast cancer for nearly two-years.

The beloved ‘Grease’ star who shares Ben and 20-year-old daughter Ella Bleu with his late wife, announced his wife’s tragic death on Instagram at the time.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” John Travolta wrote.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” he concluded.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston tied the knot in 1991 and welcomed three children throughout their marriage. The pair welcomed their first child, Jett, in 1992, who died in 2009 after suffering a seizure while the family was in the Bahamas for the holidays, reports HollywoodLife.