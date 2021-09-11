John Travolta recalls 'fairy tale' moment with Princess Di

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Hollywood star John Travolta still has fond memories of his “fairytale” dance with late Princess Diana that is still fresh in his mind.

The late princess and her then-husband Prince Charles were guests of US President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in November 1985, and Travolta, who was also among the guests, was asked by Nancy whether he’d like to dance with the Princess at the White House, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 67-year-old actor recalled: “My heart starts to race and I tap her on the shoulder and she turns around and looks at me.”

Earlier in the night, Travolta was told by Nancy that the Princess dreamed of dancing with him at the event. He still felt anxious about approaching Princess Diana and dancing with her on the marble floor of the White House’s Cross Hall.

Speaking to Life & Style magazine, the ‘Face/Off’ star recalled: “The whole room cleared and we danced for what felt like 15 minutes. It was a storybook moment. We bowed when it was over… and my carriage turned into a pumpkin.”

The “Grease” star won’t ever forget his dance with the Princess. He shared that Diana considered their dance to be the “highlight” of her visit to the US.

Travolta said: “I’m so honoured that I was able to experience that, and I know for a fact that it was the highlight of her time in the United States.”

He shared that the Princess helped to make him feel special “for that moment”.

Travolta concluded: “I feel I made her life better, she made my life better, and I’m very sorry that she’s not here.”

–IANS

dc/in