John Travolta, Stephen Dorff to star in 'American Metal', film picked up at Cannes market

As ‘Pulp Fiction’ star John Travolta will be soon seen in the action thriller film ‘American Metal’ along with the ‘Immortals’ actor Stephen Dorff. The film has been picked up by Saban Films at the Cannes market, reports ‘Deadline.

As per ‘Deadline’, the film has been directed by debutant director Nicholas Maggio. It tells the story of a desperate and struggling family man who robs a pill mill. However, when the theft turns violent, he finds himself hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia.

Filming just wrapped in Georgia with Saban Films looking at a 2023 release.

In addition, the film will also star Shiloh Fernandez, Ashley Benson and Kevin Dillon. ‘Deadline’ further states that the the film has been produced by 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large and Bernie Gewissler in association with Bondit Media Capital.

Saban Films recently also acquired: the real-life WWII spy thriller ‘Lives in Secret’, starring Hugh Bonneville and Charlotte Gainsbourg; Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ starring Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo; Brett Donowho’s western ‘The Old Way’ starring Nicolas Cage; and Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy ‘Chariot’ with John Malkovich.