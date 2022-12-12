scorecardresearch
'Joker: Folie A Deux' first look revealed as Todd Phillips announces 'day one' of shoot

Joker: Folie A Deux' director Todd Phillips shared a teaser image announcing "day one" of work on the film.

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ director Todd Phillips shared a teaser image announcing “day one” of work on the film. “Day 1. Our boy. #joker,” Phillips wrote in a simple caption, reports ‘Variety’. The filmmaker shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck. The homicidal Arkham Asylum convict is lying dead-eyed as he’s receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility.

Phoenix seems to have readopted the wiry physique that he took on to play Fleck in the original 2019 film

While plot details remain closely guarded, the ‘Joker’ sequel will pick up with Phoenix’s killer clown after he’s been admitted to Arkham Asylum.

Phoenix, who won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the R-rated original, will be joined by Lady Gaga for the sequel, who has been cast in a role reported to be a take on the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn. Brendan Gleeson has also been cast in the production.

Phillips returns to direct ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ after helming the first film, steering the dark comic book adaptation to a whopping 11 Academy Award nominations, a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival and a whopping box office success, with global ticket sales topping $1 billion. The sequel has been described as a musical.

‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ is slated to hit theaters on October 9, 2024, exactly five years following the release of the original film.

