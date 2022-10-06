Jonas Cuaron to direct anti-hero, Latino lead character film 'El Muerto'

Jonas Cuaron, the son of Oscar winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, has been set as the director for ‘El Muerto’, which is in early development. The film will star Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, reports ‘Deadline’. Jonas has earlier directed the 2015 thriller film ‘Desierto’. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is writing the script for ‘El Muerto’.

According to ‘Deadline’, ‘El Muerto’ is a character within Spider-Man’s universe, and the film would mark the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film. He is an anti-hero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit the ancestral power of ‘El Muerto’.

Although Bad Bunny is best known for his Grammy-winning music, he has been getting more involved in the acting world. He had an arc in the Netflix series ‘Narcos: Mexico’, playing Arturo ‘Kitty’ Paez. ‘Deadline’ further states that earlier this year he made his big-screen debut in ‘Bullet Train’, where he was directed by David Leitch and shared screen credits with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

‘El Muerto’, produced by Sony Pictures, is expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.