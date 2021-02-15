Josephine Jobert wants to be a Bond girl

DUMBO movie review and rating is here. Releasing in India on March 29 2019, the movie is based on the novel by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl. Back after more than seven decades, DUMBO is one of Walt Disney's cutest, oldest and most loved animated films. The 2019 version is helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin. Does the Tim Burton's version is able to make us fly high by its magic? Let's find out in DUMBO movie review.