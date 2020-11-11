Advtg.
Hollywood News

Josh Gad: I'm very vulnerable

By Glamsham Editorial

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Josh Gad has no qualms in admitting he is very vulnerable, and says he is in touch with his insecurities.

“I hate to admit this, but I think I’m very vulnerable,” Gad told IANS.

“I’m definitely somebody who is in touch with (his) insecurities and I have the financial bills from my therapists to prove it. I think there is an earnestness that clearly resonates with my characters because there’s a part of me that is in touch with my emotions. I’m in touch with those things that make me vulnerable,” he added.

On the work front, Gad will be seen in the upcoming sequel of the 1989 blockbuster “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids”. Joe Johnston is returning to make the sequel titled “Shrunk” with Todd Rosenberg writing the script.

Gad, who has made a name in Hollywood as an actor, comedian and singer, says “Shrunk” is a “true sequel” to the original.

“It’s an incredible script. It’s a true sequel to the original film and one that sees me as a grown Nick Szalinski, Wayne’s son, having to confront the whole new obstacle that calls upon our family’s legacy of unexpectedly shrinking things that we wish we hadn’t,” Gad said earlier while teasing the plot of his new part.

Gad, popular for voicing the beloved snowman Olaf in megahit “Frozen”, was recently seen in “Artemis Fowl” that currently streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

sug/vnc/rt

