Josh Lucas and son went in search of E.T.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actor Josh Lucas revealed in “The Drew Barrymore Show” that he took his son in search of the Extra Terrestrial after watching Steven Spielberg’s all-time classic blockbuster “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”, which released in 1982.

“My little boy and I, when we watched E.T., I convinced him that E.T. was living in the north woods of Central Park. So, we would go to the woods of Central Park and we would search for E.T. and I would basically let him go in front of me and I would just occasionally throw a pine cone at him and go, ‘That’s E.T’,” Lucas said.

He said it was fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was such a wonderful, we did it probably once or twice a week for a couple of months we went in search of E.T,” he added.

Drew praised his parenting skills.

“You know what that tells me that you’re a good dad,” she said on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt